Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Civic Center Lane last week after receiving reports of a single-vehicle accident. According to the report, 51-year-old Texas resident Jason A. Bradford, of Garland, crashed his motorcycle into a street sign and water pipe at the location.
Police say that Bradford was seen lying on his back 20 feet from his motorcycle when officers arrived. The water pipe he allegedly crashed into, as well as the sign, appeared to have been damaged in the crash. According to the report, Bradford failed to negotiate a roundabout at the location while driving.
Bradford allegedly smelled of liquor while speaking with responding officers, before he was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. Bradford was cited and released at the hospital on misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.