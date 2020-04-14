Three men are in custody this week on charges of armed robbery, and details from the case are still pending from the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Turner E. Gilmore, 22, Jeremy G. Lichtenberger, 20 and Tyler Woodward, 18, were arrested Monday afternoon at the 2200 block of McCulloch Boulevard, according to police records.
Additional information as to the circumstances of the crime or their alleged involvement was not publicly available as of Tuesday.
Woodward has additionally been charged with felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle and probation violation.
According to police, Woodward and Lichtenberger were transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond. Police say Gilmore was released from custody this week after posting $5,000 bond.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is expected to release a full report in its investigation in the near future.
