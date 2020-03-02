Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Swanson Avenue address last month after receiving a report of a stolen trailer located at the residence.
According to police, the trailer may have belonged to a transient man living in the area of Craggy Wash. The victim constructed the trailer himself, for use in landscaping, when it allegedly disappeared last year.
The victim did not report the missing trailer at that time, the report said, because he believed it may have been impounded by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 23, an acquaintance of the victim allegedly recognized the trailer at a home while driving in the area of Swanson Avenue and contacted police.
Police arrived at the scene and found the trailer, which was parked at the residence near a recreational vehicle. The vehicle’s owner, identified as 40-year-old Richard W. Newton, claimed ownership over the trailer. Newton allegedly told police he purchased the trailer from a friend for $250.
The victim was brought to the scene, the report said, and identified the trailer as his own due to a dented fender and a set of undersized wheels on the vehicle.
Newton was taken into custody at the scene, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of possession of stolen property.
