Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a West Acoma Boulevard location last month after receiving reports of a suspicious person. According to police, 43-year-old Ellis D. Handley was found in the area on July 24, and appeared to be walking around a large garage door with a flashlight. Handley was allegedly digging through garbage cans when officers contacted him.
According to the report, officers asked Handley’s permission to search a backpack in his possession. Police say Handley consented, and officers found a pipe containing suspected residue. Officers also allegedly found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana, and a second pipe in his pocket. According to police, the second pipe contained suspected methamphetamine residue.
Handley was arrested at the scene on charges of marijuana possession, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.