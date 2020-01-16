Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Topock home after receiving a tip that the resident was in possession of a stolen truck and a stolen motorhome. Deputies allegedly detained six people at the scene and served a warrant to search the property, including Topock resident Christopher R. Hoyt, 31, of Topock, and Cheryl L. Knier, 26, of Bullhead City.
After deputies interviewed witnesses, they allegedly learned Hoyt had been driving the allegedly stolen truck, and that he and Knier had been living inside the stolen motorhome. Both were arrested on felony counts of possession of stolen property.
