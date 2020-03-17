Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to an alleged hit-and-run incident earlier this month on Industrial Boulevard, where an Uber driver allegedly backed into another vehicle before leaving the scene.
According to police, the incident happened at a local bar, where a concert was playing loudly that afternoon. The victim honked at the driver, identified as 52-year-old Havasu resident Craig F. Huegle, who stopped momentarily before beginning to back his car closer into her vehicle. According to police, Huegle struck the victim’s vehicle, and the victim shouted at him. Huegle allegedly responded with an inappropriate suggestion before driving away.
Officers were able to contact Huegle by telephone, and questioned him about the incident. According to Huegle’s alleged statements to police, he was unaware that his vehicle had made contact with the victim’s vehicle.
Huegle was charged with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, and is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court on April 13 to answer the complaint against him.
