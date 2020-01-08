Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in Littlefield when they allegedly found a truck parked in a “no parking” zone. Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Thane J. Savage, 32, of Cedar City. Deputies allegedly saw a large knife in Savage’s center console while they retrieved his identification, and asked him to exit the vehicle. According to deputies, Savage had difficulty standing, and appeared to be visibly intoxicated.
Deputies say Savage admitted to possessing heroin and smoking it while in his vehicle, the report said. Inside of Savage’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found a plastic bag containing six grams of heroin, and other alleged drug paraphernalia. Savage was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. He was transported to Mesquite City Jail without incident.
