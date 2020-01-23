A Mohave Valley resident was arrested Tuesday after an alleged burglary earlier this month.
Deputies say David N. Vanleuven, 47, entered a Mohave Valley residence on Jan. 12, and stole a 65-inch TV. Video surveillance footage allegedly recorded Vanleuven as he placed the television in his truck and left the scene. Deputies searched for Vanleuven’s vehicle, and found it Sunday at his residence.
On Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant at Vanleuven’s home, and found the suspected stolen TV. According to the report, deputies also found a sweatshirt identified as that being worn by Vanleuven during the alleged theft.
Although Vanleuven was not home when the warrant was served, he was found later that evening at his residence and taken into custody on charges of second degree burglary.
As of Thursday, Vanleuven remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $15,000 bond.
