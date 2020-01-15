Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Dogwood Drive residence Jan. 1 after receiving reports of a suspicious person. According to the police report, witnesses described a man, later identified as 22-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Nicholas M. Lenzi, dancing and disrobing in the street.
Officers soon found Lenzi, and learned that there were two active warrants for Lenzi’s arrest. Lenzi allegedly made nonsensical statements to officers as he was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, and officers believed him to be under the influence of methamphetamines.
According to the report, Lenzi was being sought for questioning in an alleged domestic violence incident that took place Dec. 24, for which he has since been charged with assault, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
