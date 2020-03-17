A convicted felon from Virginia was arrested Friday evening after police found him in possession of an antique pistol, gunpowder, metal balls for ammunition and one gram of marijuana.
Lake Havasu City Police officers encountered 52-year-old Springfield resident John W. Massey while responding to reports of disorderly conduct at a Swanson Avenue restaurant. Although police say Massey was not involved in the reported incident, officers learned of a warrant filed in 2017 for his arrest.
Massey was taken into custody at the scene, and officers searched him at the time of his arrest. According to police, Massey was found in possession of a knife and a small black powder pistol. He was also found in possession of a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, two balls of silver, gunpowder and a clear tube containing small gold caps for the firearm.
According to the report, Massey told officers he purchased the weapon from a dealer in Parker. He allegedly said he told the dealer he was a felon when he purchased the weapon. The report says Massey told officers he was unaware that he was not permitted to own a firearm.
Massey was charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and possession of marijuana. As of Tuesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $3,500 bond.
