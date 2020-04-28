A Washington man was arrested Saturday on charges of DUI after Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found him speeding in the area of State Route 95 and West Acoma Boulevard.
According to police, 38-year-old Renton resident Emerson Vasquez was driving at about 70 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone before turning onto West Acoma Boulevard. As police followed, Vasquez allegedly slowed to 32 miles per hour, and made several turns before officers stopped his vehicle on San Juan Drive.
Police say officers smelled the odor of liquor on Vasquez’ breath, and asked him to submit to a series of field sobriety tests. When Vasquez was unable to complete those tests, the report said, he was taken into custody on charges of DUI.
A test of Vasquez’ breath at Lake Havasu City Jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.127%.
Vasquez was later cited and released to the custody of his brother, a Havasu resident.
