Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Queens Bay Drive parking lot Saturday after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the report, witnesses said a vehicle belonging to 30-year-old Havasu resident Madison L. Shute backed into another vehicle, at the scene.
The victim allegedly shouted at Shute at the time of the accident, telling Shute that she’d struck her vehicle. According to the report, a male passenger in Shute’s vehicle made an obscene gesture toward the victim and argued with her. The man allegedly left the scene of the accident prior to officers’ arrival.
According to the report, Shute appeared to be visibly intoxicated when officers arrived, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Shute was allegedly unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests when asked, and was arrested at the scene.
Shute provided a sample of her breath at Lake Havasu City Jail, the report said, which allegedly showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.250 at the time of her arrest. She has been charged with extreme DUI.
Due to the safety measures taken during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shute was released from the jail and into the custody of a sober party, pending an appearance in court.
