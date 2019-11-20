Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Peach Springs residence after receiving reports of a possible burglary. According to statements allegedly given by the reporting party, the victim returned home on Nov. 14 to see lights on in his barn. The victim allegedly entered his barn and found a woman, later identified as Leighanna Bogan, 27, of Kingman.
According to the report, deputies entered the barn and spoke with Bogan. She allegedly told officers she did not have permission to be there, but had hoped the homeowner would allow her to stay on the property.
