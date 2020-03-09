Lake Havasu City patrol officers arrested a woman Friday evening on felony drug charges during a traffic stop.
Police were called to the area of Mesquite Avenue and Acoma Boulevard Friday evening after receiving reports of a possible drunk driver. According to the report, a driver identified as 29-year-old Havasu resident Heather L. Lunn was seen swerving in the roadway, while driving at unsafe speeds. Officers soon located Lunn’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
According to police, Lunn appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene. She submitted to a series of field sobriety tests, police say, which she was unable to complete. Lunn was taken into custody on charges of DUI, and a records check allegedly showed her driver’s license to have been suspended at the time of her arrest. A search of Lunn’s vehicle allegedly yielded a usable amount of marijuana and a makeshift marijuana pipe.
She was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where Lunn allegedly refused to offer a sample of her breath for testing. Police obtained a warrant to draw Lunn’s blood, which will be tested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety to determine her possible level of intoxication.
Lunn has been charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.