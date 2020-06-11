A Lake Havasu City woman appeared Wednesday in Mohave County Superior Court after her arrest during a traffic stop.
Michelle A. Long, 54, was charged May 28 with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers stopped her vehicle near the intersection of North Palo Verde Boulevard and State Route 95.
When asked for her vehicle’s registration and insurance paperwork, police say Long’s proof of auto insurance was expired. Long was asked to exit her vehicle, and allowed officers to lead her off the roadway. As Long spoke with officers, a police K-9 unit arrived to assist in the traffic stop.
According to the report, the trained police dog alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs in Long’s vehicle. Police say Long became visibly upset at the scene, and allegedly admitted that several ounces of methamphetamine were inside her trunk. Long was also found in possession of a pipe, syringe and scale, according to the report.
Long allegedly told police she owed money to a man not identified in the report, and intended to pay him back by selling the methamphetamines in her trunk. She was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
Police indicated that during her initial encounter with officers, Long may have been driving suspiciously prior to the traffic stop. But the police report showed that Long was not accused of any traffic violations.
According to court records, the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office is expected to enter a not guilty plea on Long’s behalf, arguing an illegal search by police and insufficiency of the evidence against her.
