Last month, an investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security into possible immigration violations at Havasu businesses. According to the report, DHS agents contacted police when they learned that an employee at one of the investigated businesses may have used a false Social Security number to gain employment.
According to police, DHS agents sought Liliana Valdez-Lopez, 45, for questioning on possible charges of identity theft and violating U.S. immigration laws. Police and special agents surveilled Lopez’ place of business, and conducted a traffic stop as she left on Jan. 14.
Agents questioned Lopez at the scene, and she allegedly admitted to walking across the U.S. border more than 20 years ago, without using a port of entry.
Lopez was taken into custody at the scene. After agents read Lopez’ Miranda rights to her in Spanish, Lopez allegedly declined to answer any further questions without the presence of an attorney.
According to police, the allegedly stolen Social Security number used by Lopez to gain employment was identified as that of a 19-year-old San Francisco resident.
Lopez was charged with one felony count of identity theft, and held under a Homeland Security immigration detainer. Her whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday.
