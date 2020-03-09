Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 3000 block of Starline Drive Thursday evening after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to police, reporting parties said the vehicle, operated by 23-year-old Havasu resident Alina R. Luong, struck a boat and trailer on the road before crashing into a nearby electric pole.
Upon further investigation, officers allegedly found an open can of alcohol in Luong’s vehicle, and the vehicle’s interior bore a strong odor of alcohol. Police say Luong, whose clothing was allegedly covered in spilled alcohol, appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene.
Luong submitted to a series of field sobriety tests, which she was allegedly unable to complete. Luong was taken into custody and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. According to police, a test of Luong’s breath at the jail showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.212% at the time of her arrest.
