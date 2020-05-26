A Golden Valley woman was cited on charges of animal cruelty after witnesses reported a dog locked in her vehicle, in 96-degree heat.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Shops at Lake Havasu, where they found the animal panting heavily, and barking inside the vehicle. According to police, the dog was leashed to the underside of the vehicle’s passenger seat, without water or air conditioning.
Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner, identified as 44-year-old Sandra S. Flores. According to the report, officers provided the animal with fresh water when Flores arrived at her vehicle, before releasing her at the scene.
