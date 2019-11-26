A Lake Havasu City woman is scheduled for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court next month on charges of discharging a weapon in city limits, disorderly conduct with a weapon, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.
Officers were called to a Camino Lane address Nov. 7 after receiving a call for service. According to the report, witnesses at the scene said 57-year-old Mona L. Burton pointed a loaded weapon at a vehicle at the location, then shot a second vehicle nearby. The bullet allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damage.
Police say Burton retreated to her residence after the incident, and officers called for assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies as a five-hour standoff ensued. Burton allegedly refused commands from police negotiators, before a SWAT team forced entry into her residence and took her into custody by force, the report said.
Burton’s arraignment is scheduled to take place Dec. 16.
