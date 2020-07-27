A homeless woman accused of theft from a local business was found in apparent need of medical care this month, when she was found suffering from heat exhaustion in the desert surrounding Lake Havasu City.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Retail Center Boulevard business July 13 after receiving reports of a theft from an unsecured recreational vehicle. According to police, two mattresses and a mattress cover were taken from the vehicle, which belonged to a nearby business.
Reporting parties allegedly said that after the theft, transient Robin Bonngard, 43, entered the business to tell employees she left her phone inside the vehicle. Employees asked Bonngard to leave the location, the report said, and she was last seen entering a nearby wash.
Officers searched the wash for Bonngard, where she was found taking shade inside of a tunnel. According to police, Bonngard appeared to be in distress, and was showing signs of heat exhaustion. Medical officials were called to the scene to assist Bonngard, and according to police, she admitted to the theft. Bonngard allegedly told police she took the mattresses and mattress cover to the wash, where she would have “something to sit on.”
Bonngard was cited and released from the scene, and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. She is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Justice Court on Aug. 24 to answer the complaint against her.
