Two Lake Havasu City women were arrested Feb. 18 on felony charges of theft and forgery after police say they entered a Havasu residence and stole several items including a checkbook belonging to the victim.
According to police, the victim was renting a home in Havasu, and was away from the residence Feb. 10-14. One day after his return, the victim allegedly received a phone call from a check-cashing business. The employee asked the victim to confirm a $200 check written to a woman identified by police as Linda C. Bray, 41. The employee allegedly told the victim that Bray was at the scene, accompanied by Leticia H. Labre, 42.
The victim wrote no such check, according to police, and allegedly learned then that several checks were missing from his check book. He also learned that his external hard drive was missing from his computer. The hard drive was later found in the victim’s yard, according to police.
Officers responded to the check-cashing business, located on McCulloch Boulevard, and allegedly identified Bray’s identity with her driver’s license information and a photo taken of her at the establishment.
Officers then traveled to Bray’s home, the report said, where they questioned Bray and Labre. According to police, Labre said she received the check from a coworker, but declined to identify that coworker to officers. Labre allegedly told police she lost her ID, and asked Bray to cash the check for her. According to Labre’s alleged statements, neither knew the check was stolen.
Police analyzed the check, which was signed in its owner’s name. A sample of the victim’s handwriting allegedly showed that its owner and signer were not the same.
According to police, Labre denied involvement in a burglary of the victim’s home, and denied forging the victim’s signature on the check.
Labre was charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft and two felony counts of forgery. Bray was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft and one felony count of forgery.
As of Thursday, neither was listed in custody at Mohave County Jail.
