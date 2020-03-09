Three Yucca residents were drinking alcohol Sunday evening when an argument began, according to deputies. Now one of the involved parties is in custody after drawing a knife during the dispute.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene in Yucca, where they were approached by the three involved parties. According to the report, 66-year-old Roy D. Haymond drew a knife during the incident. A female victim attempted to take the knife from Haymond, who quickly pulled his arm away and accidentally cut his own abdomen. According to alleged witness statements, Haymond picked up a glass candle holder and struck the victim’s brother when he entered the fray.
After further investigation, deputies arrested Haymond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Haymond was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
