The Colorado River Indian Tribes announced an extension of a stay-at-home order through the end of August.
The CRIT Tribal Council voted earlier this week to extend the order, intended to slow the spread of coronavirus. According to CRIT, the Tribes have seen 288 cases and four deaths since the first case was reported on the reservation on May 1.
The order, first enacted on April 1, requires all non-essential businesses to close and all non-essential workers to stay at home on Tribal lands, which include much of the Town of Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.