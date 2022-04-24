PARKER -- The Colorado River Indian Tribes reported a black bear was seen at the Wheeler Inn Park area in Big River, Calif. In a report dated April 23 on the Manataba Messenger Facebook page, residents were advised to use caution until the matter was resolved.
The Tribes reported on April 24 the bear was captured near Manataba Park in Arizona. They said the animal was contained and transferred to a safe refuge area.
The bear is reported to be approximately four feet tall and weigh 125 pounds.
In a statement posted on social media, the Tribes thanked everyone who assisted CRIT Fish and Game Animal Control Officer and Game Wardens, including the CRIT Police Department Officers and Dispatcher and the A.R.F. Animal Rescue Foundation.
Bear sightings are not common in the Lower Colorado River Valley, but they do occur. Last week, a bear was reportedly seen near Echo Cove north of Cattail Cove State Park. Arizona wildlife officials were unable to confirm the sighting.
A bear was seen in summer 2021 in the Bill Williams River National Wildlife
Refuge north of Parker.
Bears are more common at high elevations where food is more abundant, Dee Pfleger, a wildlife manager for the Arizona Department of Game & Fish told the “Today’s News Herald” in Lake Havasu City. She added bears may wander far from their habitat if resources are scarce, or if faced with competition from other bears.
“Wildlife will move to new areas looking for food, water or shelter, especially when they are young or otherwise displaced by more dominant animals; or by drought conditions like we are experiencing now,” Pfleger said.
According to Pfleger, visitors and residents should not approach such an animal. Campers are advised to keep their campsites clean and tidy to prevent attracting wildlife. If visitors should see a bear, Pfleger says they should remain calm, make loud noises and give the animal a chance to leave their area.
If the bear doesn’t leave, visitors are advised to exit the area slowly, and contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
If a bear is spotted near populated areas, or if a bear poses a threat, the Game and Fish Department recommends calling 911, any local Arizona Game and Fish office, or the Arizona Game and Fish Department radio dispatch at 623-236-7201.
