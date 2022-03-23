Colorado River Indian Tribes Chair Amelia Flores was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to urge the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to support the CRIT Water Resiliency Act of 2021 that would allow the tribe to lease a portion of its annual Colorado River water allocation for off-reservation use within the state.
CRIT is Arizona’s largest and most senior Colorado River water rights holder, with a 719,248 acre-feet allocation per year for its lands in Arizona and California. But CRIT’s water rights cannot be leased for off-reservation use due to a 1782 federal statute prohibiting the transfer of federal Indian trust assets – such as CRIT’s water rights – without an act of Congress. For reference, that statute is older than the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1788. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) introduced the Colorado River Indian Tribe Water Resiliency Act (s. 3308) in order to provide that needed act of Congress, and allow CRIT to lease, exchange, or store a portion of its water rights in Arizona.
“The bill is carefully balanced among interests in the Lower Colorado River Basin, and contains important safeguards to promote the conservation of water,” said Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “For example, the bill requires several agreements between the tribe, the state, and the United States before any lease, exchange or storage agreement.”
Newland said the bill also requires that any water leased by CRIT for off-reservation use has to be taken from the tribe’s previous consumptive use in Arizona over the past five years. So the tribe would only be able to lease water than it has been using, rather than water the tribe has been voluntarily conserving recently to combat the drought.
“The department supports this legislation, and supports the right of all tribes to achieve economic value from their water rights,” Newland said.
Kelly said the bill is meant to provide another tool to help combat the drought that he noted is the worst drought in 1,200 years.
“The average snowpack in the upper basin of the Colorado River is reducing water availability for farmers, for ranchers, for businesses and communities across seven states in the west,” Kelly said. “The issue is a priority for me because Arizona is on the front lines of this mega-drought. In many instances, tribal nations are among the most vulnerable to its effects. At the same time, tribes hold significant water rights that can position them to lead on water conservation and drought management.”
While introducing Flores to the committee, Kelly noted that CRIT has been farming on the banks of the Colorado River for generations, and agriculture is a key part of their economy and culture. He said today the tribe farms 125 square miles of land that uses an old irrigation system in desperate need of an update to reduce the amount of water loss currently taking place.
“Chairperson Flores wants to urgently modernize that system, but she needs the resources to line canals and install water efficient infrastructure like drip irrigation,” Kelly said during the public hearing. “There are some pilot projects on this already that I have visited, that are successful. My bill would enable her government to lease a portion of their water off reservation to non-tribal water users for things like habitat restoration, water storage, and for Arizona communities who need it as the drought gets worse. The revenue from these transfers could then be reinvested into their farm operations for repairs and water efficiency upgrades. This will pay dividends. They can conserve more water, they can lease more water, and they will have the resources to become more resilient and water efficient.”
Flores kicked off her comments by reminding the committee that the Colorado River is currently in dire straits with a wide-spread drought that has lasted for more than two decades now. She said the river is in trouble.
“Our watershed is hotter, drier, and windier,” she said. “This means less rain and more evaporation. Multiple years with these conditions have created extremely low amounts of runoff for our river. In 2007 the water managers implemented a plan to cut water deliveries if the amount of water in Lake Mead dropped – the shortage guidelines. In 2019 the shortage cuts were not projected to be enough to save Lake Mead, and we have the Drought Contingency Plan – the DCP. In December we learned that even those additional cuts were not enough. We are now working to cut even more because forecasts show that the balance of water between Lake Mead and Lake Powell is at risk.”
Flores said CRIT has participated in conserving water to combat the drought in recent years. She said fallowing productive farm land on the reservation since 2016 has resulted in more than 200,000 acre-feet left behind the Hoover Dam – which has kept the water level of Lake Mead 3 feet higher than it would have been otherwise.
Flores also noted that CRIT’s water allocation, which was quantified by the Supreme Court in 2005, is designated as first priority water – the highest priority. Meanwhile, Flores said water allocated to the Central Arizona Project is fourth priority water which is being cut during the first ever emergency declarations on the river this year.
“Unlike many other tribes in the state, we cannot make our water available for delivery to them until Congress allows it,” Flores said.
Flores told the committee that the bill will not result in more water being taken from the river, because CRIT would only be allowed to lease water that has been used on the reservation over the past five years.
“The river will stay whole,” she said.
Flores also pointed out that all of the infrastructure needed to deliver and treat any water CRIT leases is already in place, and no federal money will be needed to implement the bill.
Flores also said the bill will allow CRIT to expand their efforts to “save the life of the river.”
“Right now we cannot make water available for off-reservation river habitat that is suffering as water levels drop,” she said. “This bill will help us support the native plant and endangered fish restoration programs along other stretches of the river, like we do on our reservation.”
Flores said, most importantly, the bill will protect the tribe’s sovereignty over its water.
“This river is our namesake, it is our life. If we do not control our water, history tells us that others will,” Flores said.
Flores and Kelly both told the committee that the bill has received widespread support in Arizona, where the proposal was vetted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources with a series of public meetings and public comment periods. Kelly said support has come from local governments, environmental organizations, and many businesses and individuals in Arizona.
According to previous reporting by Today’s News-Herald, CRITs proposal received explicit support from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, the Water for Arizona Coalition, the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, the Central Arizona Project Governing Board, the Salt River Project, the cities of Phoenix, Gilbert and Peoria, and the National Audubon Society.
Flores told the committee that, if passed, CRIT would only lease portions of its water for use within Arizona.
