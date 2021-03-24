WASHINGTON, D.C. — With United States senators watching and listening, Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores spoke out about persistent water infrastructure issues during an oversight hearing Wednesday afternoon.
“Our people are the people of the river,” Flores said, beginning her statement to the committee. “The river runs through us in the same way that it runs through our reservation in Eastern California and Western Arizona. It is the cornerstone of our culture, and the foundation of our economy. It is essential to who we are as a people.”
While “throwing money at the problem” still helps, “it’s not the only thing holding tribes back,” Flores added.
CRIT has been facing continuous issues with the Indian Non-Intercourse Act, which requires the tribe to gain congressional approval before leasing water. If given that right, she said, the tribe would use their water to preserve the Colorado River and put proceeds toward the Colorado River Irrigation Project — which is owned by the federal government, operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and in need of serious improvement.
According to Flores, routine project maintenance often goes unfinished because the BIA doesn’t charge water users enough to cover the basic costs. Year after year, CRIT has asked the bureau to raise rates — “essentially taxing ourselves,” Flores added — in order to complete the work. But they’ve hardly had success as the maintenance backlog continues to grow.
She recalled an “extreme scenario” in 2019, when “the poor operational protocols at the project resulted in the BIA failing to divert more than 80,000 acre-feet of our water to the reservation,” Flores said, noting that that mount of water is “only a little less than the city of Hilo uses in an entire year.”
Some positive changes have already been made, however, thanks to attention from Congress. Two years ago, Congress updated the WaterSMART program to better align with tribal rights, and Flores said CRIT has received three grants to improve the irrigation project since then, which will help conserve more than 3.2 billion gallons of water in the coming years, she said.
“As this committee knows, significant change only comes after meaningful consultation,” Flores said. “Fortunately, the water stakeholders in the Colorado River Basin are catching on to the importance of consulting with tribes. Under the Intra-Arizona agreement to implement the Drought Contingency Plan, our tribe and the Gila River Indian Community were able to provide Arizona water users with a bridge water supply for the DCP. We were the ones that brought solutions to the table.
But the inverse is also true, she added.
“When tribes are excluded, ill-informed decisions follow,” Flores said. “The Bureau of Reclamation’s 2007 Interim Guidelines were based on an understanding of non-tribal water, even though tribes control 20 percent of the water rights from the Colorado River. As a result, on-river tribes have difficulty participating in programs established by the guidelines. As prolonged drought and climate change continue to impact our basin, it is my hope that this committee will insist that Secretary Haaland and her staff engage tribal leaders as they rework these guidelines in the coming years.”
The CRIT community isn’t the only native population experiencing issues surrounding water infrastructure. Tribal leaders from Alaska, Oregon, and the Navajo Nation joined Flores in expressing their people’s needs.
“Unfortunately, you can imagine how heartbreaking it is to be in a rural community in Alaska where you don’t have running water, and you hear constantly that washing your hands and disinfecting is really critical, and to know that you, as a parent or a person in that community, can’t do the most basic thing to keep your family safe simply because you don’t have running water,” Valerie Nurr’Araaluk Davidson, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium interim president, said Wednesday.
Jason John, director of the Navajo Department of Water Resources, estimates that a high percentage of homes in the Navajo Nation — about 30 to 40 percent — do not have access to water.
“The programmatic, annually appropriated funding for this work is not sufficient to provide access to clean water for all tribal nations,” Flores said. “I want to put vast needs for water project funding into context — if CRIT spent 100 percent of our funds from the American Relief Plan, it would only pay for 49 percent of the work needed on our irrigation project. Of course, there is no way that we can do that. We need to spend that funding on government services.”
