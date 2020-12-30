PARKER — Officials with the Colorado River Indian Tribes say they’re disappointed the Parker 425 off-road race will go on as planned next month despite the tribe’s attempt to cancel the event because of coronavirus concerns.
The Tribes released a public statement Wednesday criticizing the Best in the Desert Racing Association for the decision to proceed.
“From our point of view we were hoping that the race would understand and cancel the event for the safety of the community,” the statement said. “We won’t speculate as to their reasons, but we think it’s clear that our only concern is the safety of our people.”
CRIT said it wanted to cancel the race because of the large numbers of visitors the events attract to the Parker area.
The off-road races in Parker are the biggest draws for visitors to the area. It’s estimated more than 20,000 spectators come from the Parker 425. They fill local hotels and campgrounds to their limit. Race fans also spend money in local businesses and restaurants.
Coronavirus cases are surging in the region —on the same day the announcement was made, the Tribes reported 28 new cases among tribal members, bringing the total to 541.
However, when news of the cancelation was announced, Best in the Desert countered that the race would move entirely to land held by the Bureau of Land Management.
The race and events surrounding it have been scheduled for Jan. 13-16.
BITD’s Bryan Folks said organizers had been working on a contingency plan with the Town of Parker and BLM in the event the Tribes closed down reservation land to the races.
A BITD statement said the race will start and finish on Shea Road, which would be similar to the traditional start and finish for old Parker 400 for many years. The race will still be three laps, but with less mileage. The race will be “just shy of 400 miles.”
The Town of Parker and BITD had already made plans to hold contingency and technical inspection in downtown Parker, along with the Downtown Experience Street Fair. These had been held at the BlueWater Resort & Casino, but the BlueWater has been on limited operations since it reopened in September, and all special events have been cancelled until further notice.
The race had started on California Avenue in downtown Parker since before BITD began operating the races in 2003. That won’t happen this year because the racers would need to cross Tribal land to get to the race course. The Parker Python and main pit area, which are popular spectating and camping locations, will not be used this year because they sit on Tribal land behind Avi Suquilla Airport.
The Tribes noted their “Stay at Home” resolution, No. 54-20, was re-instated Dec. 24. It sets a 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. curfew on Tribal lands, prohibits non-essential travel, cancels recreational activities, and prohibits gatherings of six or more people not in the same household. The order will remain in effect until at least Jan. 31.
“Once again, CRIT stands alone in this fight against the pandemic as there has not been any support from the Town of Parker or La Paz county since it began,” the Tribes said in the statement.
