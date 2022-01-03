PARKER —The Colorado River Indian Tribes have extended their “Safer at Home” resolution until at least the end of January. In a statement posted Dec. 31 on the CRIT and Manataba Messenger Facebook pages, the Tribes said the resolution, which had been set to expire Dec. 31, have been extended to Jan. 31.
The resolution mandates face masks be worn in all public places on Tribal land. There are also limits on the size of public gatherings and who may have access to Tribal lands.
The resolution had been in effect from March 13 to May 28, 2021. It replaced eased up the restrictions of the more stringent “Stay at Home” resolution that had been in effect before. Citing an increase in cases among Tribal members, the provisions of the “Safer at Home” resolution were reinstated on Sept. 16.
The reinstatement of the “Safer at Home” resolution meant changes to the Native American Days events that had been scheduled for late September and early October. The parade was canceled, and the Miss CRIT Royalty Pageant became an Internet-only event with no live audience.
