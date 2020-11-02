PARKER — The Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Tribal Council voted last week to extend the “Safer at Home” resolution again. While previous extensions had been for one month, the extension approved Oct. 26 will last until the end of the year, Dec. 31, 2020.
The resolution lifted some of the restrictions imposed by an earlier resolution that was in effect from Apri1 1 until Aug. 31. Both resolutions are intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, covid-19.
The resolution applies to all residents of the CRIT reservation, not just tribal members. Communities on tribal land include Big River, Calif., and Bluewater Lagoon.
The new resolution does not rescind the mandate for face masks in public areas on tribal land. Masks are still required. Businesses on tribal land include Walmart, Safeway, Dollar General, CVS Pharmacy and both Running Man Fuels locations.
The resolution also noted the recent surge in cases among tribal members. There have been more than 360 cases reported by Indian Health Services. The BlueWater Resort & Casino remains open .
