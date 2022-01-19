The Central Arizona Project Governing Board has officially endorsed a proposal that would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes authority to lease a portion of its annual Colorado River allocation for off-reservation use within the state.
CRIT is Arizona’s largest and most senior Colorado River water rights holder, with a 719,248 acre-feet allocation per year for its lands in Arizona and California. But CRIT’s water rights cannot be leased for off-reservation use due to a 1792 federal statute prohibiting the transfer of federal Indian trust assets — like CRIT’s water rights — without an act of Congress. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona introduced the Colorado River Indian Tribe Water Resiliency Act (S.3308) on Dec. 2 that would give CRIT the authority to lease its Arizona allocation to Arizona communities.
Supporters of the bill say it is an important step to help improve Arizona’s drought resilience.
“Because we have been serious about conserving water, we have the ability to protect the life of the Colorado River as well as providing short-term drought relief to entities that need it,” CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores said in a press release. “Conservation is paramount for CRIT and the CAP and we hope S.3308 becomes law so we can all work together and protect the life of the Colorado River.”
The Central Arizona Project Governing Board voted unanimously to support the CRIT Water Resiliency Act during its meeting on Jan. 6. CAP provides much of the water used in Phoenix and the surrounding areas.
“We are pleased to support this legislation, allowing the CRIT - one of Arizona’s largest and most senior Colorado River water rights holders - to have more flexibility in managing its water resources,” CAP General Manager Ted Cooke said in the release. “This also allows CRIT to become more fully engaged in addressing the water-related challenges facing arizona.”
In 2020, prior to the introduction of the bill, the Arizona Department of Water Resources held public hearings about the potential water leasing legislation. At that time the proposal was supported by many throughout the state, including the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, the Water for Arizona Coalition, the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, the cities of Phoenix, Gilbert and Peoria, and the National Audubon Society.
CRIT has said that it plans to continue to leave 55,000 acre-feet of its allocation in Lake Meade, as it has each year since 2020, in accordance with the Drought Contingency Plan. The Tribe says it will be able to accomplish its conservation efforts in addition to water leases by improving irrigation and farming efficiencies, and fallowing farmland.
