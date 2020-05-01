Last weekend, images from Newport Beach, California, showed a surge of recreation on the West Coast. But as California beaches see growing activity —despite admonishments from Gov. Gavin Newsom — Lake Havasu City is expected to receive its share of boaters and beachgoers this weekend.
“It looks like summer is in full swing here,” said former Kingview Condominiums consultant Bill Pecsi. The condominiums lie on near the northern mouth of the Bridgewater Channel, where homeowners have seen growing activity over the past several weekends. Despite the ongoing nationwide coronavirus pandemic, Pecsi says the influx of boaters in Havasu this weekend could be a good thing.
“As long as they’re not congregating on the beach, and following social distancing guidelines, it should be OK,” Pecsi said. “It could be good for Havasu, keeping tourism up for the city … it’s important for the city to maintain that economic base.”
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said he’s not surprised by the crowds.
“This situation is happening because restrictions in places like Nevada and California are being strengthened and ours are being lessened. We’re right on the border, and we’re seeing the ramifications of those decisions,” he said.
In the city of “play like you mean it,” however, Pecsi has noticed that not everyone may be playing by the rules. Defying recently mandated ordinances against mooring on the Bridgewater Channel, visitors have done exactly that — some within mere yards of signs warning against mooring.
“The police are ticketing boats,” Pecsi said. “But to my knowledge, none of the condominium owners have complained. There have been boats on the channel, moored on a private beach where it’s legal. And now they’re mooring here, too.”
Mooring has been restricted on the Bridgewater Channel, under city ordinance, since March 31.
According to Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy, the growing number of boaters visiting Havasu over the past several weekends is little surprise – and many have abided by social distancing mandates of the Arizona Governor’s Office.
“Every time it warms up, people want to get out on the lake,” Roddy said. “We’re doing the best we can to stay within the guidelines set by the CDC and the Arizona Department of Health Services. We’ve seen a good amount of cooperation from visitors – It’s a message people have heard so often. We appreciate when people come early, and that everyone will have a little patience. The vast majority of people are showing respect for their fellow patrons.”
Despite the growing number of boaters in Havasu this weekend, however, Roddy says numbers are still well below last year due to the lack of events like Havasu’s annual Desert Storm Shootout and Poker Run.
“Numbers are down considerably from last April,” Roddy said. “Last year, we had an exceptionally busy weekend (at the end of April). The last weekend of April, we were about 25%-30% of last year’s numbers.
(2) comments
Looks like most people are not paying attention to the sign. Who is responsible for enforcement? In case anyone hasn't noticed, if you don't enforce the law then you are just training our young people they can ignore the law. That is not a good thing in a country like America where our laws generally do not contain enforcement actions. In other words, no enforcement is worse than selective enforcement since it teaches our son's and daughters it's o.k. to just ignore posted signs. If we don't intend to enforce the no morning sign then please someone just REMOVE the darn sign.
It's not the surprising that the 2nd highest infected are those in the 20-44 age group, and it looks like they will surpass the highest infected group (65+). So much for common sense, nevermind abiding by any laws.
