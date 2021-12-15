Big plans are coming from the Mohave County Public Works Department next year, with $3.2 million in road maintenance projects planned.
The county’s 2022 Road Program will include 102 miles of capital pavement preservation projects. According to Public Works Director Steven Latoski, this year’s budget appropriated $2 million for road materials and $500,000 for preservation work to be identified at a later date. Now that work will come before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, to begin next year.
According to Latoski, the Public Works Department is expected to have $15.5 million on hand for renovations next year in Highway User Revenue Funding for the project. That project will include chip seal treatments, structural pavement rehabilitation and hard surfacing of roads that were previously gravel-only. Latoski says the county’s total expense for the program will be $3,259,855.
Crystal Beach, a popular venue for outdoor recreationists in the area of Desert Hills, has been listed among 10 thoroughfares that could see improvement next year. According to Latoski, the county’s road division will adopt a community-centered theme next year, addressing needs on several local and community-collector roads.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on proposed budget allocations for the work at its Dec. 20 meeting in Kingman.
