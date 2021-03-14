Distance learning added some extra challenges for vocational education classes.
Last year’s switch to at-home instruction was a big undertaking for teachers and students in career and technical education classes, which tend to be more hands-on than classes like English and Math.
“Teachers had to change the way they did everything,” CTE Director at LHHS Marsha Becker said. “From curriculum to teacher strategies and the way that they multitasked.”
CTE classes, or Career and Technical Education classes, teach students particular and specific skills in an area of study that will prepare them for either for certifications, technical school or even a job in the field after graduation.
At Lake Havasu High School students can choose from CTE classes that range from the technological like digital communication and software design to the practical classes such as cabinet making or automotive technology.
The ability to record lessons on video helped in the transition, teachers said.
“I had a camera over my drawing and recorded all the demos from an aerial perspective,” LHHS graphic design teacher Ben Richardson said. “So instead of packing around a desk to watch, which is hard, they were getting aerial coverage of me working that they could start and stop.”
Richardson says that most of this school year has required him to “think on the fly” and the ever changing schedule of distance learning to a hybrid schedule might have been more work in the moment but is paying off now that students are getting ready to come back full time next week.
“Every quarter has been a different schedule, so it is kind of been like finding the tricks of how to get the material to the kids and keep it structured and keep them motivated,” Richardson said. “Honestly I feel like our school district did a really good job with staggering the return so that now we are in a good position right now to open up instead of being caught with nothing.”
Richardson and art instructor Kevin Bangsund each have a decade of experience as teachers, though. They couldn’t imagine making this situation work as a new teacher.
“I think we are fortunate in the fact that we have been teaching awhile to where we could make these adjustments,” Bangsund said. “If we were coming in brand new it would be super difficult because we wouldn’t know any expectations from prior years of what kids can do.”
Even though they have been able to make it work, Bungsand says that things this year are still so different.
“Everything starting off remote, without ever meeting your students, was the weirdest thing ever,” Bangsund said. “Normally you start to build a rapport, you start talking to them and even now they have the mask on so they feel like they don’t need to talk.”
Principal Scott Becker says that interest is still high in CTE classes, even though they couldn’t advertise them like they had in the past.
“We usually have a day when eighth graders visit the high school campus and see all the CTE class offered,” Becker said. “Instead, this year we did it as a virtual event and had the digital communications class produce videos that showed off what classes had to offer.”
