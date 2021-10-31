Cupcake Mountain was dressed up in lights for what could be the very last time Saturday. The Leaping Lizards Tribe has been using flares to create a red ring of light at the top of the mountain since 1986 but the last lighting was in 2011 due to an increase in littering from other hikers. The tradition was resparked with 324 flares over 15 stations in honor of the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge and to bring a little beauty to an “ugly” time in the world, Leaping Lizards Tribe member Tim O’Connor said.
Cupcake Mountain: Lights shine once more
- Michael Zogg
Today's News-Herald
Updated
