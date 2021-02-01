Willdan Financial Services consultant Kevin Burnett gave the Lake Havasu City Council a total of three options for sewer rates for single family residences to go along with two options for multifamily and commercial properties.
Burnett said each of the options attempts to balance the three main objectives of revenue stability, equity between full-time and part-time residents, and ease of administration and customer understanding. None of the three options would continue the city’s current practice of winter averaging, which tracks a customer’s use from December to March and averages them together to set that customer’s sewer rate for the year.
The council selected its two favored options for sewer rates, which will be presented in a public setting for citizens to weigh in on.
Stability and simplification
Willdan’s recommendation was to go with the option that focuses on simplifying the billing process for administrators and customers. That is achieved by charging a flat rate of $54.25 for all residential customers regardless of their use, while consolidating non-residential customers into fewer classes to allow less opportunity for disagreement about which class a particular customer should be in.
Most non-residential customers would see their base charge drop slightly, while the charge for flow rates would increase a little.
Modified current
The modified current option would increase the single family base charge for customers from $41 a month to $52.14, but it would also incorporate some additional charge for extra use.
This plan includes the first 500 cubic feet within monthly base charge, and caps use at 750 CF per month. Any use above 750 cubic feet is assumed to be for outdoor use.
Other option
The third option presented by Burnett focused on revenue stability. It would have combined the previous two plans by raising the base fee for all single family residences to $54.25, while still charging extra for flows up to 750 cubic feet.
This option will not be presented to the public for further evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.