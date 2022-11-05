Riverbound

This is from Riverbound in Havasu Heights. Canyonbound, planned on I-40 near Yucca, is modeled after the Havasu development.

 Courtesy of Canyonbound Storage Management

The company that developed Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park in Havasu Heights is planning a similar project along I-40 near Yucca – but this one will include a professional-quality motocross facility.

Canyonbound Storage Management recently purchased about 102.8 acres located near the Chrysler Proving Grounds - just south of Area 66 on the interstate – from Las Vegas-based companies AZPrime and Mojave HM for $2.5 million. The property is south of Harridge Road and between Alamo and Apache roads.

