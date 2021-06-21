Officers from the Lake Havasu Police Department were called to a mini mart on Swanson Avenue after a customer stole the owner’s cell phone.
According to the report on April 17, at 3:22, a LHC police officer arrived at the Swanson mart where they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. According to the officer the video showed an unknown male at the front of the store waiting for his burrito to be microwaved. The cellphone was on the counter as the burrito was heating up and the unknown male looks at the phone, grabs it and places it in his pocket.
According to the report on April 24 police were notified that the unknown male had returned to the mart and was last seen headed to Arby’s. Police made contact with the subject who was identified as Tony Montoya of Lake Havasu. Montoya said he had mistaken the phone for his and when he realized it wasn’t his he gave the phone to a transient.
Montoya was transported to LHC jail where he was charged with theft. The phone was not recovered.
