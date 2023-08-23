Amore Pie and More is on a roll once more.
Officially transferring ownership on Thursday, Aug. 10, the bakery is now owned by longtime patrons, the Crosbys. Shawnna Crosby, and her husband Jimmy Crosby, awoke on Wednesday with high expectations. Prepping for their soft opening required the new owners to secure necessary licensing. Other store necessities were the ingredients needed to accommodate hundreds of hungry guests.
On Wednesday, Customers patiently waited in a growing line and were happily greeted by Crosby and her family. The store’s reopening invoked feelings of gratitude from those in attendance. Customer Ruth Richter attended the bakery’s opening with her daughter Nikki Ower, who is visiting from Santa Rosa, California, she says. Ower says she purchased the bakery’s cheesecake after hearing positive reviews.
“My heart just dropped when I saw they (were) closed,” said Ruth Richter. “So, I’m very happy. Every town needs a bakery, and there’s so few today.”
Customer Gayle Nixon showed excitement over the bakery’s reopening, stating that her and her brother would share the items she purchased. Lake Havasu City resident Steve Lomax and his wife Dianne expressed happiness over the store’s reopening and diverse selection of baked goods.
“I hate to see any small business close,” Lomax said. “I was following them on Facebook so I knew they were going to be opening today.”
With the bakery underway, Crosby maintains a sense of positivity for the store’s longevity. Her daughter Jessica assisted customers and handled transactions, while moving swiftly behind the counter.
Several customers brought small gifts for Shawnna, including EnV Salon owner Elaine Gilbert. The bakery and salon are located in the same shopping center, which Gilbert says prompted other store owners to visit the nearby bakery.
“This has been a successful location, so we’re just praying for them and hope they do fabulous,” Gilbert continued. “We’re definitely going to be frequenting them.”
The bustling bakery was filled with smiles and laughter from customers during Wednesday’s soft opening. Shawnna and Jessica Crosby both expressed feelings of overwhelm after selling out of products within a 30-minute span. When asked how he felt, Jimmy Crosby replied in a joking manner, “Tired.”
“Today was amazing, overwhelming. I’m filled with gratitude,” Shawnna Crosby tearfully said. “The support’s been amazing, so it’s been awesome. I’m feeling very grateful.”
The Crosbys expect to begin selling their sourdough bread within a few weeks, said Jessica Crosby. Current offerings range from a variety of quiches, frosted cinnamon rolls, nut and nut-free brownies, small and large pies, cupcakes, and cookies.
Amore Pie and More is located at 1850 McCulloch Blvd N. Ste. B5. Current store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store can be reached by phone at (928) 412-5272 or online by visiting www.facebook.com/amorepieandmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.