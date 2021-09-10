Millions of Americans remember the devastating day in early September 2001. Watching the Twin Towers collapse as the result of acts of terror left a lasting impact on many people’s lives – but for Lake Havasu City local and New York native Gary Meyers, it was deeply personal.
David Meyers, Gary’s late father, was the chief construction manager for the World Trade Center. He started working on the project back in the 1960s.
“I recall at age 16 putting on a construction helmet and walking on the exposed beams of the 106th floor, prior to the completion of floors 107 through 110,” Gary said. “Yeah – scary.”
Everyone who knew their family didn’t refer to World Trade Centers One and Two as the Twin Towers – no, they were “Dave’s buildings,” Gary said.
His father’s architectural masterpiece was first attacked in 1993. On February 26, a truck bomb exploded in the parking garage underneath the north tower. While the main structure wasn’t damaged, six people were killed and more than 1,000 people were injured in the attack.
Gary recalls his dad being asked by media outlets to comment on the attack, to which David answered, “They don’t have a bomb big enough to take that building down.”
The morbid quote would soon be proven true in the most horrific way. If a bomb wouldn’t work, an airplane filled with jet fuel might.
At the time of the 9/11 attacks, Gary worked as a senior portfolio manager for three Wall Street firms. He was in Atlanta, Georgia that Tuesday morning watching the news when he saw the devastation.
“I felt a stabbing pain,” Gary recalled. “‘Those are dad’s buildings,’ I thought. ‘They’re taking down dad’s buildings.’”
His father did not see his buildings fall. David passed away in December 1997 at the age of 66 after battling cancer, according to an obituary published in The Orlando Sentinel.
Two decades have passed since that chaos that erupted in New York City. Gary now lives in Havasu, and he’s been hard at work to honor those who lost their lives that day.
In 2006, when Lake Havasu City was first considering building a second bridge to link the Island district and the mainland and help ease traffic on the London Bridge, Gary was asked to be chairman of the Freedom Bridge Committee.
He made it his goal to figure out ways to honor the victims of 9/11, as well as members of the armed forces.
From his pursuit, the Havasu Memorial Walkway was born. The patriotic pathway weaves along Bridgewater Channel to the north, compiled of dozens of bricks engraved with the names of victims and veterans. The project is a combined effort of the London Bridge Rotary Club and the Marine Corps League #757.
The pathway also has a special connection to Gary’s father.
David also oversaw the construction of Epcot at Walt Disney World, an attraction that features commemorative bricks on the surrounding pathways. He had contracted with them for decades, so Gary reached out to the company and secured the exact same bricks for the Havasu Memorial Walkway.
“Some of us call them superheroes,” Gary said at a January 2020 Havasu Memorial Walkway Dedication ceremony for first responders. “It’s a tough job and these commemorative stones on the most important and historical walkway in the country are a great way to never forget their service.”
For more information about the pathway, visit HavasuMemorialWalkway.org.
