Lake Havasu City Police Department was dispatched to a Deer Run Drive home the morning of May 16 to respond to a delayed hit and run call that knocked a mailbox off its foundation.
According to the report, Officer Nutt made contact with the Deer Run resident whose mailbox was hit. The report said the resident stated that their mailbox was hit between 6 p.m. the previous night and 8:30 that morning, which was when they noticed the damage to the mailbox.
Police said the previous night at 2:41 a.m., another LHCPD officer made contact with a 2014 Chevy Malibu that had significant damage to its right rear side. The report says that the vehicle was registered to Marc Miller, who was given a ride home by the police.
Officer Nutt says he made contact with Miller, who stated he did not remember anything from the previous night, and he was the only one who drove the Malibu. According to the report, due to the close proximity of Miller’s vehicle to the victim’s residence and information gathered at the scene, Miller was cited and released for a hit and run.
