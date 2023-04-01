There’s a lime green building at the end of Industrial Boulevard with a matching color cow in the parking lot and aliens on the roof. Formerly called the Ice House, that building and the one next to it will be the future home of Darrell Sheets’s new business, “Show Me Your Junk.” He’ll sell the stuff he’s collected in five years of stalking Lake Havasu City’s garage sales looking for deals.
Sheets will also do some buying. If you have something he’s “gotta have,” he’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse, and he’ll pay cash.
Nicknamed “The Gambler” from his 13 years as a reality TV star on A&E’s hit series, Storage Wars, Sheets made high-risk bids on abandoned storage lockers without knowing their contents.
He appeared in 301 episodes, and his go-big-or-go-home philosophy paid off handsomely. Sheets scored the biggest profit ever recorded on Storage Wars when he bought a storage locker for $3,600 in cash that contained a million dollars in merchandise.
The Gambler began coming to Havasu around 2012 and in 2018 decided to retire and move to the city with granddaughter Zoie. After suffering a couple of minor heart attacks, he decided to slow down and enjoy life.
He may have retired, but the treasure hunter didn’t stop buying and selling items at local garage and estate sales. Calling Havasu “the man-cave capital of the world,” Sheets discovered hidden gems in his own backyard and accumulated an impressive stash of valuable merchandise.
Kimber Wuerfel, Sheets’s girlfriend, suggested that since he had acquired such a massive inventory, he should open his own place and call it Show Me Your Junk.
“Darrell was reluctant because he didn’t want to keep office hours,” she explained. “I told him just open it whenever you want to and close it when you want to leave.
“When we found out the vacant building (on Industrial Boulevard) was available, he lit up like a Christmas tree.”
Sheets said the building’s walls are eight to ten inches thick. “You can freeze meat,” he joked. “In fact, the mafia wanted to rent it from me to store bodies.”
Local artist Lindsay Foster will paint a mural on the front of the main building with Rat Fink and all his buddies in a truck racing to Havasu. (Rat Fink, a hotrod character created by Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, is the anti-hero to Mickey Mouse.)
Foster will paint Show Me Your Junk on the front of the building, and on the rollout door, she’ll paint the office hours: If the Door is Open, We’re Open.
Sheets emphasized that he bought everything from local people except for a handful of items, and his place is not affiliated with any other antique business.
“The amazing thing people don’t know is that if you get off your lazy butt and get out of bed in the morning on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you can get a lot of cool stuff. Then you can go the Swap Meet and sell it or sell it online.
“I don’t watch TV or dirty movies at night. I lay in bed and look at Facebook’s Marketplace. It’s more exciting than anything else.”
“Everyone knows Darrell doesn’t have junk. He has treasure,” Kimber noted. “He wakes up each morning and goes out and hustles. He likes to hunt, to find something, and he’s delighted when someone wants his stuff. He’s happy to give someone else a good deal.”
Sheets said he’ll price things high and “if its sells, it sells.” If it doesn’t sell, he’ll enjoy it himself. “It’s my fun. I don’t need the money. I’m here to buy stuff from people in Havasu. If you need money and you want someone to give you a fair shake. I’m here to make you an offer. You can either say yes or no.”
When someone wants to sell Sheets something, they usually ask, “What will you give me for this?”
He replies, “How much will it take to make you happy with the deal?”
If someone gives him a higher number than he wants to pay, Sheets says he needs to make money on the deal and makes a counteroffer. He closes by saying,” You can walk away with cash in your pocket.”
Sheets expects his establishment to be finished in the next few months, and then he’ll hold a grand opening. He’s negotiating to create a live weekly reality TV show from Havasu starting in August or September. He’ll be able reveal the details once the deal is done.
His store will offer various items, from oddities to collectibles to antiques and everything in between. Some items for sale include four rare gas pumps, a couple of 1923 roadsters, a Shelby GT 500 convertible, Ozzie Osborne miniatures and a rare “surf-elele” invented by surfers in San Clemente.
Sheets said the surfers played these customized ukeleles around bonfires at night. When surfing, they would stick them in the sand to mark where their towels were located.
There’s a piece of advice Sheets offers from his own experience when he named a car Dixie after Kimber’s mother. “Never name a car after your girlfriend’s mother. She’ll never let you sell it.”
For more information call Darrell at 760-812-0895 or visit his store at 1545 Industrial Blvd. If the door is open, the store is open. Darrell Sheets has a Facebook page.
