There’s a lime green building at the end of Industrial Boulevard with a matching color cow in the parking lot and aliens on the roof. Formerly called the Ice House, that building and the one next to it will be the future home of Darrell Sheets’s new business, “Show Me Your Junk.” He’ll sell the stuff he’s collected in five years of stalking Lake Havasu City’s garage sales looking for deals.

Sheets will also do some buying. If you have something he’s “gotta have,” he’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse, and he’ll pay cash.

