Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, provided more information about the data entry issues that prompted Mohave County to cut off Embry Health Clinics from their weekly allocation of the covid vaccine.
In a letter to Today’s News Herald (See Page 4), Burley said that Embry’s data entry system, Athena, was not communicating with the Arizona Department of Health Services immunization database, ASIIS, making the records irretrievable by the county.
According to Burley, Embry staff have already entered 80 percent of patient records into Athena. Burley also revealed that a health department team reviewed over 3,000 records from Embry and entered 600 of them into ASIIS.
“While data entry assistance was provided, the nature of this problem prevented public health from entering all data into the ASIIS system,” Burley said. “Embry Health then had to work closely with ADHS to resolve the issue before moving forward with further vaccinations.”
Calls by the News-Herald to ADHS and a message to Embry Health CEO Raymond Embry weren’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon. Questions seeking clarification from Mohave County also were not immediately returned.
Burley then reiterated the county’s support for vaccine providers.
“Every provider is a valuable asset in our county, and we provide every level of support possible to address issues when they arise, and ensure they have the resources needed to vaccinate our residents,” Burly said.
County Communications Director Roger Galloway says that the county anticipates that the issue with Embry will be resolved.
Mohave County announced last week that they were halting deliveries of the vaccine to Embry, who had only become a provider of the vaccine on Jan. 21 of this year. Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould said that Embry was having problems “getting their paperwork squared away with the State.”
This miscommunication between Embry and the State might be one of the reason that Mohave County has the second worse vaccination rate in the state.
Losing a vaccine provider as large as Embry will make the task of vaccinating the 65 and older population that much more difficult for Mohave County who already anticipated being in the phase 1b subcategory for a month.
The Arizona Department of Health has allocated a total 31,700 doses of the vaccine to Mohave County. Of those, 10,200 doses were set aside for Lake Havasu City residents.
The Mohave County Health Department reported 33 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Tuesday. Of those 33 news cases, eight are in the Lake Havasu City area. Of the four deaths one was from Havasu, two from Bullhead City and one from Kingman.
