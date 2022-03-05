Home prices throughout the country continued their steep upward trajectory in 2021 according to CoreLogic’s January home price insights report, while Arizona and Lake Havasu City have both seen increases that are comfortably ahead of the national average. But after two years of rapid increases CoreLogic is predicting that the value of homes is expected to stabilize nationwide in 2022, while its models place Mohave County as the area at greatest risk of declining home values over the next 12 months.
The information analytics company’s report shows a nationwide 19.1% year-over-year increase in January 2022 compared to January 2021, including a 1.4% increase to national home values in the last month. Meanwhile, Arizona had the largest year over year increase in the January report at 28.3%, just ahead of Florida (27.9%) and Utah (25.2%). During that time home values in Phoenix rose faster than any other large metropolis in the country with a 30.2% increase, followed by Las Vegas which saw an increase of 25.2%. San Diego (23.3% increase), Denver (19.1%) and Miami (18.7%) round out the top five.
CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said Arizona’s nation-leading home growth increases over the last year are largely due to the rapid increase in population as out-of-state families have relocated to Arizona. According to the Census Bureau, Arizona has seen a net gain of 98,000 population between 2020 and 2021, which is the third largest net gain after Texas and Florida. Similarly, Arizona’s 1.4% increase in population is the fourth largest percentage increase after Idaho, Utah and Montana.
“Rapid increase in population has meant that demand has outstripped supply,” Nothaft said.
The Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metro Statistical Area, which comprises all of Mohave County, saw home values increase 23.23% from January 2021 to January 2022, placing it among fastest home value increases in the country. But Havasu’s momentum in the housing market does appear to be slowing some. CoreLogic reports just a 1.07% increase in Havasu from December 2021 to January 2022 – about half of the average monthly growth over the past year.
Judy Tassie, President of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, said the National Association of Realtors breaks the country up into four regions. She said the west region, which includes Havasu, has seen the second largest growth of any region over the last year.
Nationwide predictions
CoreLogic’s model continues to predict growing home values over the next 12 months, but it expects that growth to moderate considerably with a projected increase of 3.8% between January 2022 and 2023 - nearly five times lower than the increase from January 2021 to 2022. CoreLogic is also predicting a 0.2% increase in home values nationally from January to February, which is seven times less than the increase from December to January.
Nothaft said there are two main reasons for CoreLogic’s prediction of slowing home value increases – supply and demand.
“Less demand because mortgage rates have already risen more than 0.5 percentage points since the start of the year; higher interest rates and the rapid increase in home prices has eroded affordability for home shoppers and is expected to lessen demand pressures later this year,” Nothaft said. “More supply because builders are expected to build more homes in 2022 than last year, adding inventory to the market.”
Tassie noted that while interest rates are increasing, the current 30-year fixed mortgage average of 4.27% is still comfortably lower than the 40-year average of 5.47%, and well below the highest recorded rate of 15.85% in 1981.
“The effects of the rise in inflation and interest rates are still yet to be determined,” Tassie said. “If there is a decline in home prices, it will be dependent on supply and demand.”
Decline in Havasu?
Although CoreLogic expects home prices to continue to rise slowly nationally, its model predicts a “very high” risk for home values to decline in Mohave County. In fact, the January report lists the Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA as the most at risk of a decline in home values over the next 12 months of any area with a population of at least 200,000 in the United States.
Lake Havasu City-Kingman is the only metropolitan statistical area with a “very high” risk, followed by Prescott with a “high” risk of price decline. CoreLogic’s list of five markets most at risk of home price declines also includes Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut, Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington, and Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut – all of which are at a “moderate” risk for a price decline.
“The CoreLogic model provides a probability estimate along with a confidence estimate; since it does not have ‘perfect foresight,’ the model cannot predict exactly what will happen,” Nothaft said. “The current estimate [for Mohave County] is more than 70% chance that prices will decline in the next 12 months, with 50-75% confidence. Thus, while prices are likely to decline, they may also continue to rise in the coming year.”
Nothaft said the main reason that CoreLogic’s model predicts a price decline in Mohave County is the “extraordinary increase” in local home prices over the last three years. He said home values in the county have increased by 62% in the last three years – from January 2019 to January 2022.
“During that same period, the pandemic and recession have hindered increases in income for local residents,” Nothaft said. “Comparing sales prices to residential income, the Lake Havasu market looks ‘overvalued’ compared with historic levels of price-to-income. That said, if a lot of its housing demand comes from outside of [Mohave County], our over-valuation estimate may be too high, since it is based on the local resident income only.”
Anecdotally, it appears to be the case that many of Lake Havasu City’s homebuyers over the last few years have been coming from out-of-state – especially from Southern California where average income and home values are considerably higher than they are in Mohave County – or being purchased by investors, often times to be used as short term vacation rentals. Anecdotes from many businesses in nearly every industry in Havasu reporting employees and new hires are having trouble finding places to live in Havasu also suggests that a significant portion of recent homebuyers are not county residents.
The Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA was last included on CoreLogic’s list of five markets most at risk of home price decline in its May 2020 report. At that time Mohave County was listed as the second most at risk community in the nation behind only Prescott. But the local home values have gone in the opposite direction over the last 20 months. Nothaft said home prices in Mohave County have increased by 43% from May 2020 to January 2022.
Tassie said she is skeptical of Havasu’s housing market declining in 2022 due to continuing low levels of housing inventory and supply chain issues causing delays to construction of new houses.
“I see the market numbers continuing to be strong in 2022 and even into 2023. However, this will depend on the continuation of our inventory shortage and what happens in the construction sector with the current supply chain issues as well,” she said. “I don’t see an upward change in Lake Havasu’s inventory happening over the next year and this will be a major contributing factor in home values.”
Tassie said there were just 137 active single family home listings in Havasu as of Thursday, which is well below the city’s average housing inventory prior to the pandemic.
According to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the average home price in Lake Havasu City during the month of February was $577,799 – which is $124,000 more than in February 2021. The median sale price in Havasu was $525,000 in February, which is a $115,000 increase from the same month in 2021. A total of 142 single family homes were sold in Havasu in February, totaling more than $82 million.
