David Robbins

River City Newspapers has announced that David Robins is its new vice president of advertising and marketing. Robbins, 57, joined the Lake Havasu City-based publishing company in 2021 as director of advertising and marketing.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles with newspapers in Raleigh, North Carolina, Macon, Georgia, St. Augustine, Florida, and most recently Midland, Texas, where he was general manager of four newspapers in West Texas.

