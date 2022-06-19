A federally funded water line renovation at Davis Camp Park could get a little more expensive this month, pending a vote of approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The Mohave County Public Works Department laid a plan for the rehabilitation of Davis Camp’s waterline almost five years ago. The project is now in its fourth and final phase, with the help of $347,852 in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act - and $12,147 in county contingency funding. But according to county records, contractor Premiere Backhoe, headquartered in Fort Mohave, has said the project will require an additional service connection tie-in that was not previously planned for.
That connection will cost the county an additional $3,305, which is expected to be paid for through $1,011 in project contingency funding, and $2,295 in ARPA funding. The total project budget will be about $362,294.
County records say the new service connection is not expected to delay the project, which is scheduled for completion this year.
Mohave County received its share of funding under the American Rescue Plan Act in May 2021, and earlier this year, in two separate installments. That $41 million in funding has already been used for water, broadband, community service and other infrastructure projects throughout Mohave County.
The county’s governing board voted last year to divide that funding equally among the county’s five supervisory districts.
As of March, the county’s second district - which includes Bullhead City and its surrounding area - had a remaining balance of $3.99 million of its original $8 million in ARPA funding
