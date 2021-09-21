One of Mohave County’s most popular recreational facilities will receive more than $2 million in improvements, through the application of more than $2 million in federal coronavirus grant funding.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to approve $2.14 million toward improvements to Davis Camp, in Bullhead City, under two separate proposals by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius. The improvements will come by way of more than $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding, to be awarded to the county over the next 18 months.
The first project will require $1.86 million to purchase new ramadas, and renovate existing ramadas at the facility. The funding will also be used to purchase new picnic tables, grills, a new dock and a new boat ramp at Davis Camp. A basketball court will also be replaced at the park, and bathroom facilities will be renovated.
The second project will provide $286,000 in coronavirus funding toward the completion of renovations to Davis Camp’s water system. Those renovations have remained ongoing for the past several years, and are now in their final phase of construction. The project will install 1,800 feet of PVC waterline at the park, as well as valves and service connections.
According to Angius, the improvements are a matter of addressing long standing issues at the park, and ultimately serving a growing crowd of annual visitors.
“The water main is an issue we’ve tried to address for a long time,” Angius said on Tuesday. “The ramadas and bathrooms have been long overdue for maintenance.”
The Mohave County Parks Department has recorded a growing number of visitors to Davis Camp for the past five years, according to county records. In July 2016, the facility earned $237,000. This July, the park received about 70,600 visitors, and earned $469,000.
Fee increases at Davis Camp were approved by county officials in 2018 to better maintain the park as its number of visitors continue to increase. According to Angius, federal coronavirus grant funding afforded the county an opportunity to expedite pending improvements.
“People love coming to Davis Camp, and because of the coronavirus, many more people came last year than in years previous,” Angius said. “The park is in good condition, but it needs maintenance. This will speed that maintenance along.”
The use of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the projects at Davis Camp was approved Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.