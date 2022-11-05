U-Haul of Arizona has announced that Dawn’s Auto Repair, 681 N. Lake Havasu Ave., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer that will serve the Lake Havasu City community.
According to the press release the repair shop will offer essential U-Haul Services like trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes. Dawn’s Auto Repair owner Dawn Dennis says they are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Mohave County.
