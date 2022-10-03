PHOENIX — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is touting the efforts of an ongoing enforcement and education initiative for helping remove more than 10 million fentanyl pills from American streets.
As part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have seized 10.2 million fentanyl pills and about 980 pounds of fentanyl powder since May 23, the DEA said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.
More than 8 million fentanyl pills have been seized within Arizona.
“On the front line as we race to save lives, DEA Arizona continues to seize historic amounts of deadly fentanyl,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz said.
Oz pointed to the introduction of multi-colored pills — much of the previous fentanyl trafficking has involved the counterfeit blue pills made to look like the prescription medication oxycodone — as being the latest attempt by drug operations to attract new and younger customers for the highly addictive synthetic opioid.
“It is terrifying that the drug cartels are mimicking candy to make fentanyl appear harmless,” said Oz, who leads the DEA Arizona Phoenix Division, which includes all DEA operations in Arizona. “We need your help spreading the word about the dangers of fentanyl. It’s a matter of life and death.”
Rainbow fentanyl, nicknamed “skittles” for its resemblance to the multi-colored candy of the same name, was first reported to the DEA in February of this year and has been seized in 21 states, including Arizona.
“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.
The DEA said the amount of fentanyl removed from Arizona in the last five months is equivalent to 36 million potentially lethal doses of the illegal drug.
In addition, authorities have seized 338 weapons — rifles, shotguns, pistols and hand grenades — as well as quantities of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Nearly 400 cases involving fentanyl were investigated during the five-month phase of the initiative, with 51 linked to overdose poisonings and 35 tied directly to one of two primary Mexican cartels responsible for a majority of fentanyl in the United States: the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
More than 100 investigations are linked to social media platforms, including Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and TikTok, as both foreign and domestic dealers use technology to reach their ever-growing market.
“Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this nation,” the DEA said in its statement. “In 2021, a record number of Americans — 107,622 — died from a drug poisoning or overdose. Sixty-six percent of those deaths can be attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.”
Fentanyl, 50 times more potent than heroin, originally was designed as a pain medication for cancer patients and others suffering from painful chronic conditions.
It has become a choice ingredient in many clandestine drug operations because it is relatively inexpensive to produce and highly addictive, creating a sustaining market.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after several high-profile drug seizures, both locally and statewide.
Locally, about 10,000 counterfeit M-30 pills have been recovered by authorities in the Bullhead City area since May, including about 4,000 in an arrest of two Kingman residents early Tuesday in Mohave Valley.
Phoenix police recently arrested two men after 1 million pills were found in a house and car in the suburb of Avondale, the largest single fentanyl seizure in the Phoenix area.
Last month, two sisters were arrested by Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies, who found more than 850,000 pills in duffel bags in their vehicle during a traffic stop as the women traveled toward Phoenix.
And in August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized 625,000 fentanyl pills, four pounds of fentanyl powder and 34 pounds of methamphetamine during five different stops at the border.
A week earlier, a tractor-trailer rig carrying 1.27 million fentanyl pills and 104 pounds of fentanyl powder was stopped.
The drugs were found hidden in the trailer floor; another 300,000 pills and other drugs were found in the truck’s cab.
Port of Entry personnel have confirmed that the rainbow tablets have been among recent seizures.
Because of the apparent targeting of children, the DEA has expanded its educational outreach to encourage parents and caregivers to talk to children, teens and young adults about the dangers of the fake pills and illicit drugs.
The DEA has created a new resource, “What Every Parent and Caregiver Needs to Know About Fake Pills.” It is a two-page flyer available on the DEA website, dea.gov, that provides information and tips for engaging in a meaningful conversation.
The bottom line, the DEA said, is that parents should ensure that their children know the only safe medications or ones prescribed by trusted medical professionals and dispensed by licensed pharmacists.
“All other pills are unsafe and potentially deadly,” the DEA said.
