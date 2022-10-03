Fentanyl like candy

Fake M-30 pills containing fentanyl are now being distributed in multiple colors, an apparent attempt by cartels to reach a younger market.

 US Drug Enforcement Administration

PHOENIX — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is touting the efforts of an ongoing enforcement and education initiative for helping remove more than 10 million fentanyl pills from American streets.

As part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have seized 10.2 million fentanyl pills and about 980 pounds of fentanyl powder since May 23, the DEA said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

