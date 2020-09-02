Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called when a group that had been four-wheeling west of Oatman found an empty campsite.
This group of people had been there before and gave the man who was camping there food and water previously, according to the press release. The K-9 team joined the search for the missing person and quickly found human remains.
According to press release, the body was found early Wednesday. The Mohave County Medical Examiner identified the body to be a deceased man, and the cause of death is under investigation.
— Today’s News-Herald
