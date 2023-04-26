Eigenbrodt

Michael Eigenbrodt was CEO of Interagency.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald

Trial could begin in June for the former head of what was once among Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organizations, after his initial trial date was continued earlier this month. The deadline for any further requests for continuances is set to expire next Friday.

Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, was scheduled to stand trial April 4 in U.S. District Court on federal charges including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. Eigenbrodt served as the president of Havasu’s Interagency Council from 2014 until his resignation in 2018. When the organization sold its Mesquite Avenue headquarters in June of that year, Interagency officials cited possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and decreases in community donations as cause.

