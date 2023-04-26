Trial could begin in June for the former head of what was once among Lake Havasu City’s largest nonprofit organizations, after his initial trial date was continued earlier this month. The deadline for any further requests for continuances is set to expire next Friday.
Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, was scheduled to stand trial April 4 in U.S. District Court on federal charges including 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. Eigenbrodt served as the president of Havasu’s Interagency Council from 2014 until his resignation in 2018. When the organization sold its Mesquite Avenue headquarters in June of that year, Interagency officials cited possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and decreases in community donations as cause.
Eigenbrodt’s trial this month was continued by request of attorney Joseph Tobler, of Mesa-based Grand Canyon Law Group. According to Tobler’s March 3 motion, trial preparations and negotiations remained ongoing at that time. According to Tobler, a federal prosecutor assigned to the case is expected to try another federal case from June 20 through Sept. 5, and a trial date within that timeframe would best be avoided if possible.
U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi ordered last month that a new deadline for pre-trial motions would be set for May 5. If no additional requests for a continuance are given, Eigenbrot’s trial could begin after June 6.
Federal prosecutors filed charges in July against Interagency Council’s former president. Eigenbrodt is accused of failing to pay into employee retirement and medical plans, and prosecutors allege that he may also have misappropriated revenue in the sale of a Lake Havasu City home at 575 Player Lane in 2017.
Interagency Council served the Havasu area for three decades prior to Eigenbrodt’s leadership, with representatives available to connect clients with social services, transportation, emergency shelter services and the agency’s own food bank.
In 2014, Havasu residents Jim and Lorreva Foster donated the Player Lane home to Interagency Council, with the understanding that the home would be converted to a domestic violence shelter. If such proved to be impossible, the home would be sold, with proceeds donated to domestic violence organization, Sally’s Place.
The home was instead rented to a tenant for about $1,500 per month, with an option to buy. The home was ultimately put up for sale by Interagency Council in May 2017, and purchased for $415,000.
Federal prosecutors say Eigenbrodt may have misappropriated proceeds from the sale of that home, although Eigenbrodt has yet to be indicted with that alleged offense.
According to the July 12 indictment, Eigenbrodt illegally used employee benefit funds to settle personal claims against himself, and to pay for legal fees - Including two lawsuits in 2017, in which former employees alleged that money had been found missing from their respective retirement plans. Eigenbrodt is also accused of using employee retirement and medical benefits to pay for restaurant bills and to make direct payments to himself.
Prosecutors say that between August 2017 and April 2018, Eigenbrodt may have stolen more than $35,000 from Interagency Council employee benefit accounts. But according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, complaints about unfunded or under-funded benefit accounts may have arisen earlier that year.
According to the indictment, Eigenbrodt was informed in May 2017 by an Interagency Council benefit plan administrator that those accounts were not being funded. Prosecutors say Eigenbrodt responded by firing that administrator.
Interagency Council reported a monthly deficit of $30,000 in 2018, prior to Eigenbrodt’s resignation.
